

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department was still searching Wednesday for a vehicle connected with a shooting in downtown Lubbock that left 40-year-old David Perez dead on January 13.

On January 17, LPD released a photo of the vehicle; a black four-door sedan.

The day of the shooting, police found Perez with a gunshot wound on his side after they were called for reports of shots fired in the 1900 block of Avenue M. around 5:30 a.m.

Perez was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said it appeared that Perez was in the back of the residence when he was shot.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000 and can remain anonymous, LPD said.