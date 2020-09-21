Lubbock Police continue to seek information in Level Nightclub homicide

(The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department)

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit continues to request information regarding the murder of 17-year-old Garyontae Shephard outside of Level Nightclub on Jan. 1.

A Crime Line reward is being offered up to $5,000 for any information leading to the identification and arrest in the shooting.

Investigators are specifically looking for information regarding the shooting outside of the nightclub, in which Shephard was seen running from the club when he was shot.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000 or Inv. George Madrigal at (806) 300-6685. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.

