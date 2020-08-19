Lubbock Police create safe-exchange zones

[image of safe exchange sign provided by the Lubbock Police Department]

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Community Engagement Unit dedicated four parking spots outside the police department for what they call safe exchange zones, located at 10th Street and Avenue Q.

The zones are well-lit and under 24-hour surveillance, according to an LPD news release. This gives the public a safe place to purchase or exchange property, as well as assists citizens with child custody arrangements.

Read the full news release below:

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Community Engagement Unit has dedicated four parking spots outside the police department as Safe Exchange Zones.

The Safe Exchange Zones are well-lit and under 24-hour surveillance, giving the public a safe place to purchase or exchange property and to assist citizens with child custody arrangements.

The dedicated spots are marked with signs and blue paint, located at 10th Street and Texas Avenue.

If you are unable to use the Safe Exchange Zone, please remember to keep these safety tips in mind.