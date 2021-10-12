Lubbock Police Department celebrates opening of new patrol station

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police Department celebrated the opening of their new patrol station in South Lubbock on Indiana Avenue Tuesday.

The South Patrol Division Station took 18 months to complete and is the second of three division stations that have been built in Lubbock.

Steve Massengale, Mayor Pro Temp, said Thomas Payne donated the land for the South Patrol Division and also donated additional land to build a new fire station next to it.

“I can’t think of a better way to build stronger communities than to start with police presence in a neighborhood,” said Massengale. “If you have a concern, you have a door right there to visit someone about, and I think that’s important.”

Latrell Joy, councilmember for District 6, said it took several years for the city to agree on community policing and that they researched Austin and their community policing efforts.

“We needed to do this for our men and women in blue, and they deserve better facilities. They deserve to be in a place where they feel good and can do their jobs,” said Joy.

Jon Tutino, Deputy Chief at the station, said he grew up in South Lubbock and looks forward to serving the South Lubbock community.

Tutino said the new facility would help build more transparency and help residents in the area.

“No. 1 is lower response times,” said Tutino. “Secondly, if [they] need a copy of a police report or anything interactive with a records clerk or a police officer, [they] can simply drive down the street instead of having to go downtown.”

Tutino said the facility would also include community engagement activities.

“The room is available for anything the community would like it for,” said Tutino. “We will be hosting meetings eventually out of there to interact with the public and talk about some crime data and crime prevention strategies.”