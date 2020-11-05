Lubbock Police Department conducts large-scale operation

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, the Lubbock Police Department announced it would be conducting a large scale operation in an attempt to get shootings in the Lubbock area under control, according to a press release from LPD.
The following is the full press release from Lubbock Police Department:
Area law enforcement agencies joined efforts Oct. 31 to conduct a large-scale operation in areas where large crowds have routinely formed in Lubbock the past several weeks. These crowds lead to reports of shots fired, and are a cause for concern in the Lubbock community.
The Lubbock Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Anti-Gang Center and Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office partnered their enforcement actions to focus on these large crowds.
Results from the large-scale operation:
- 48 Traffic Stops
- 35 Warnings
- 3 Tickets
- 8 Resulting in arrest
- 2 Resulting in impound due to lack of insurance
- 13 Subject Stops
- 5 Resulting in arrest
- 12 Shots Fired Calls
- No injuries or damaged property reported
- Totals
- 14 Persons arrested
- 6 Vehicles impounded
- 8 Warrants served
- 5.3 ounces of marijuana seized
- 2 grams of methamphetamine seized
- 1 Firearm confiscated