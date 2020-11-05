Lubbock Police Department conducts large-scale operation

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, the Lubbock Police Department announced it would be conducting a large scale operation in an attempt to get shootings in the Lubbock area under control, according to a press release from LPD.

The following is the full press release from Lubbock Police Department:

Area law enforcement agencies joined efforts Oct. 31 to conduct a large-scale operation in areas where large crowds have routinely formed in Lubbock the past several weeks. These crowds lead to reports of shots fired, and are a cause for concern in the Lubbock community.

The Lubbock Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Anti-Gang Center and Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office partnered their enforcement actions to focus on these large crowds. 

Results from the large-scale operation:

  • 48 Traffic Stops
    • 35 Warnings
    • 3 Tickets
    • 8 Resulting in arrest
    • 2 Resulting in impound due to lack of insurance
  • 13 Subject Stops
    • 5 Resulting in arrest
  • 12 Shots Fired Calls
    • No injuries or damaged property reported
  • Totals
    • 14 Persons arrested
    • 6 Vehicles impounded
    • 8 Warrants served
    • 5.3 ounces of marijuana seized
    • 2 grams of methamphetamine seized
    • 1 Firearm confiscated

