Lubbock Police Department discusses what to do if you encounter a fake officer

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department discussed Monday what the community should do if it encounters an impersonating law enforcement officer.

Allison Matherly, public information officer with the Lubbock Police Department, explained the difference between a real police officer and a fake police officer, and if you are concerned, what to do.

“The best thing you can do is comply with their actions safely while still calling and asking for more information from our dispatch center,” Matherly said.

According to Matherly, you can ask the officer for their name and badge number as they are required to show them to you upon request as fake badges look somewhat similar to real badges.

“When they do impersonate an officer they tend to have a badge so make sure you really look at it and get familiar with what an LPD badge looks like,” Matherly said.

Matherly said looking for a marked car and a uniform should be your first step, though you should always call 911 dispatch to confirm the officer’s identity.

“Something not many people realize is our detectives are not going to be in uniform if they are out maybe canvassing relating to a specific crime and going to different houses to see if someone knows anything,” Matherly said. “Our uniforms are not easily accessible but could you attempt to find something similar yes.”

If you still feel concerned and/or unsafe you can request that another officer go out to your location so you know an actual officer is present.