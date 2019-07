LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department will host a Coffee with a Cop event on Saturday, July 20.

The gathering will be held at 9:00 a.m. at the Market Street located at 4425 19th Street.

Lubbockites are welcomed to stop by and talk with officers about their concerns or just to say hello.

If you can’t make it out on Saturday’s event, you can check out the Lubbock Police Department’s Facebook page for any future Coffee with a Cop events.