LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department released new details Thursday on a stabbing that occurred on Wednesday morning.

According to LPD, at 9:15 a.m., police received called about a victim who walked into the Community Health Center of Lubbock, located in the 1600 block of 5th Street, with serious injuries from being stabbed.

However, on Thursday, LPD gave an update that the stabbing had taken place at a business in the 500 block of Ave Q, not at the health center.

As of Thursday, there was no update on the condition of the victim.