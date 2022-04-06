LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department released its annual crime report Wednesday, detailing what crimes happened back in 2021.

With the LPD Annual crime report out, many Lubbockites can see statistics on crimes that happen year-round and how LPD is interacting with the public.

One particular statistic in the report is the decrease in violent and property crimes compared to 2020. Lubbock, however, saw an increase in crashes.

Allison Matherly, public information officer for the Lubbock Police Department, says

“We want to make sure that we’re talking about the things outside of just responding to crimes that our officers do here in our community, Allison Matherly, Public Information Officer for LPD, said. “And some of the changes here at the department that did occur in 2021, with our decentralization plan going fully into effect.”

Property crimes went down 9.6% from 2021, something that the Lubbock Police Department has been trying to reduce.

In September 2021, different traffic situations were implemented; nighttime traffic, aggressive drive program all to assess the high numbers of vehicular manslaughter.

Matherly said there were many drug, gang and domestic-related cases.

“If you are not involved in high-risk behaviors, and you’re not likely to be the victim of a random homicide in Lubbock, Texas,” she said.

Matherly also said with the three patrol division stations open, LPD wants the community to know that anyone can go talk to detectives, report crimes, and even just space for individuals to interact with officers on a regular basis.

To view the crime report you can click here.