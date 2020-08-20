Lubbock Police Department rolls out ‘Safe Exchange Spaces’

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police Department just launched its Safe Exchange Spaces located at the South and East side of their building off Texas Avenue.

The spaces are under 24-hour subservience and serve to help keep people doing exchanges safely.

Lieutenant Misty Snodgrass, over the Community Engagement Unit at LPD, said the spots have been in the works since March.

“The Safe Exchange Zone is developed so the community has a safe, neutral place to exchange purchases that are done from online, so like craigslist Facebook you have a safe place to go to exchange the currency for the item,” Snodgrass said. The areas can also be used for child custody exchange and property exchange.”

Jessica Vigil, a Lubbock resident said earlier this month she was leaving the mall and saw an altercation between two young men.

“They were in some kind of squabble, I didn’t get too into it, but it seemed to appear that the African [American] male was trying to push the Hispanic male out of his vehicle and take the vehicle,” Vigil said.

That altercation she witnessed was what Lubbock Police classified as a robbery after Isaac Reyes met up with Azarius Upshaw to purchase a phone he had seen on the app Letgo.

Vigil said the incident could have possibly been avoided had the two gentlemen met at one of the ‘Safe Exchange Spaces.’”

“I do agree that if they would have met at the safe location in front of LPD that the other gentleman that was trying to rob the Hispanic male would not have done that,” Vigil said.