Lubbock Police Department to conduct follow-up crash investigations

The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct two follow-up crash investigations starting at 9 a.m. October 6.

The unit will start their investigations at South Loop 289 and Slide Road. All traffic will be diverted around the intersection. This operation is expected to take approximately an hour and a half.

The second follow-up investigation will occur in the 2500 block of the South Loop 289 eastbound access road, starting at approximately 10:30 a.m. Eastbound access road traffic will be diverted north onto Canton Avenue or Elgin Avenue. The eastbound University Avenue off ramp from Loop 289 will be closed. This operation is expected to take approximately 30 minutes.

Motorists are asked to avoid these areas and plan to use an alternate route since delays are expected.

Specific information about when the Major Crash Investigation Unit is moving to each area can be received through LBKAlert. Sign up for LBKAlert at www.lbkalert.com and register for the Road Closure alerts.

(This is a release from the Lubbock Police Department.)