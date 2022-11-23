LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department warned Wednesday on social media about scammers making phone calls pretending to be them.

According to LPD, the scammers are telling people that there is a bench warrant out for their arrest, and that they must pay money over the phone to “get everything cleared up.”

“We want you to hear it from us….WE WOULD NEVER DO THIS,” LPD said.

LPD encouraged those concerned about hanging up on someone who is claiming to be an LPD officer, to call the department’s non-emergency number at (806) 775-2865, or the front desk at (806) 775-2817.