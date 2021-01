LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, the Lubbock Police Department took to social media to address a new round of phone scams circulating now at the start of the new year.

According to LPD, the scam calls allude to asking for money and gift cards, threats of penalization or jail time by the IRS or police or asking for a ransom for loved one who’ve been kidnapped.

Police warn the public to never send money to anyone who calls you unless you’ve verified the receiver.