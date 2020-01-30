Lubbock police department warns of panhandling dangers

LUBBOCK Texas — Lubbock Police Department said officers are looking to reduce panhandling because it puts drivers and pedestrians at risk for accidents.

“We are kind of paying more attention to that this year, especially with the number of fatalities we had, not just traffic fatalities but also pedestrians,”said Sergeant Steven Bergen with the LPD Homeless Outreach Team.

He said one of the drawbacks to giving money to panhandlers is that some people are not actually homeless.

“It’s kind of the pro person that’s out there, that actually has a vehicle in a parking lot,” he said. “We see that more at our bigger box stores so Walmart, targets and stuff like that they can go and park their vehicle and then they’ll actually go to the side of the road and they’ll pull that panhandling gig.”

He said although some might find it difficult to pass a panhandler on the road, there are other ways to help the homeless community.

“So I generally like to say there’s not a wrong way or a right way to give but a better way. And usually we try to advocate people to give that money to an organization that is helping homeless people get off the streets,” he said.

Chris Moore, Executive Director of Grace Campus, said giving to a homeless shelter ensures the funds donated will go to help a person beyond one day.

“We can make our money go further because we are tax exempt and we get deals through other businesses,” he said.

Michael Swann, who lives at Grace Campus, said he panhandled for an entire year when he was homeless but that he’s glad he moved to Grace campus and he hopes to one day build a better life.

“I would love to one day settle down and find the right woman and get married, that’s what I would really like to do, he said. I don’t do drugs, I don’t mess around and that’s something I’d really like to do.”