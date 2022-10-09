LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon that left one person injured.

According to LPD, officers were called to the area of South Loop 289 and University Avenue around 3:05 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a male individual with moderate injuries after being shot.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Covenant Medical Center.

LPD said based on its initial investigation, it was believed the shooting occurred in the 1900 block 66th Street.



The victim was then driven to the area of South Loop 289 and University Avenue where 911 was called.

