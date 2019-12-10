Lubbock Police, DPS Troopers chase car throwing mail and packages out of windows

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police officers were involved in a car chase Tuesday afternoon in which the suspect threw mail and packages out of the car’s windows.

Police responded to a call around 2:45 p.m. and chased the vehicle outside of Lubbock’s city limits. After that point, DPS officers took over the chase.

The chase ended when the car wrecked near US 62 and County Road 28 in Crosby County. It struck two vehicles before rolling over, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

DPS also said the two suspects, David Allvord, 29, and Yousef Darvishzad, 38, both of Lubbock, have been put into custody.

This is a developing story that will be updated as we learn more.