LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Police Department filed additional charges against Nathan Grassie, 46 on Friday.

Grassie was charged with extra counts of continuous sexual abuse with a victim under the age of 14 and indecency with a child .

According to an arrest warrant, LPD said a possible victim was ready to come forward on June 6. The mother of the victim reported that Grassie had sexually abused her son multiple times over about a two-year period.

Grassie was arrested earlier this month on his initial charges of indecency with a child and continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.