Lubbock Police found shooting victim who ‘couldn’t remember anything’ after shots at The Ella

LUBBOCK Texas — Late Friday night, Lubbock Police responded to a shooting at The Ella, 1102 58th Street, according to an offense report. Someone called police after hearing a gunshot.

Officers found a blood trail from one apartment to the parking lot. Police also found where a bullet went through a door.

“Just outside of the door was blood droplets on the concrete,” the police report said.

Police were then told a gunshot victim showed up at Covenant Medical Center with moderate injuries. He was later identified as Corey D. Schexnayder.

The report said, “[The gunshot victim] advised that he did not know where, why or how he was shot. [He] advised that he could not remember anything.”

Police also found the victim’s brother at the hospital with blood on his clothing. He was “uncooperative but confirmed that [the gunshot victim] and himself were at the original location of the shots fired.”

But, according to the report, he ran off “in an unknown direction” before officers could ask more questions.

No suspect was named or described in the report. Police did not have an update as of early Tuesday afternoon.