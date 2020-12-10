Lubbock Police found underage sex trafficking victim, pattern of human trafficking

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was prostituting a 16-year-old girl, according to court records made available Thursday. Rodney Dale Jackson, 29, of Lubbock was indicted Tuesday for sex trafficking of a child.

The case started in late May when police were called to the Red Roof Inn, 6624 Interstate 27, for the report of a stolen car. While there, officers encountered a girl who was getting constant notifications on her phone. The patrol officers thought she might be involved in prostitution, so they asked a detective to help.

From there, police found online advertisements which included topless pictures of the 16-year-old girl.

“I determined [the underage girl] had been involved in prostitution since at least February 2020 and has been in multiple cities spanning from Biloxi MS through to Lubbock TX,” an officer wrote in the arrest warrant.

“I noticed along with her profile were pictures of other females,” the officer wrote. “This leads me to believe she is involved in an organized criminal activity and not simply involved on her own accord.”

“While listening to the calls Rodney made from the Lubbock County Jail, I searched the numbers he was calling,” the detective wrote. “Many of these numbers showed activity on prostitution websites. This causes me to believe Rodney is still involved in human trafficking.”

Jackson has been arrested many times over the years in Lubbock. In a 2018 he took a plea deal and 242 days in jail. The warrant made mention of that specific case.

“In 2018 when he was involved in the trafficking of a mentally handicapped female. During that investigation there were other females he was possibly involved in trafficking,” the warrant said.

Jackson was already in jail at the time of this most recent indictment. He remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center Thursday on bonds totaling $160,000.