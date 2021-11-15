Lubbock Police, gang unit on scene of Central Lubbock shooting; injuries reported

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shooting in the 4900 block of Belmont Avenue near 50th Street just before 5:00 p.m. on Monday. Police confirmed one person was injured in the shooting.

LPD said one person suffered moderate injuries after being shot on the side of the street. According to LPD, witnesses said there was fighting going on before the shooting occurred.

A photojournalist on the scene witnessed an ambulance leaving the scene with lights and sirens on, as well as a second ambulance arriving on the scene.

LPD also said the gang unit was on the scene.

This is a developing story, please check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.