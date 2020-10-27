Lubbock Police give update on deadly Monday night shooting incident

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police on Tuesday provided an update on a deadly shooting incident which happened Monday night in the 3300 block of Avenue Q.

Metro Unit Investigating Overnight Shooting

(LUBBOCK, TX) –The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating an overnight shooting in the 3300 block of Avenue Q.

Officers responded to a shots fired call shortly before 9 p.m. Oct. 26. A male shot at a female in the street, and then shot himself. The male died of the self-inflicted gunshot wound. The female was transported with serious injuries by EMS to University Medical Center.

The Metro Unit investigation is ongoing.