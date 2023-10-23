LUBBOCK, Texas– Joey Maes, 49, was identified as the victim killed in an overnight crash in Northwest Lubbock on Monday, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Lubbock Police said officers were called to the area of Erskine Street and North Milwaukee Avenue at 2:05 a.m. after receiving calls regarding a collision with injuries.

According to LPD, Maes was traveling west in the 6500 block of Erskine Street when his vehicle “left the roadway.”

Maes’s vehicle struck a wooden fence and began to roll. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Lubbock Police said.

LPD said the crash was being investigated.