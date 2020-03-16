Lubbock Police identify man in overnight homicide

(The follow is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department)

(LUBBOCK, TX) – Shortly before midnight on March 15, the Lubbock Police Department responded to a shots fired call in the 3200 block of 43rd Street.

The initial investigation indicates a suspect, 41-year-old Emmanuel Garcia, broke into a residence on 43rd Street when the homeowner, 69-year-old Joe Urbanovsky, shot the suspect. Garcia fled the scene on a bicycle and stopped in the 3200 block of 47th Street. Garcia was transported to Covenant Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

­This case remains under investigation by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.

