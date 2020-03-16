Lubbock Police identify man in overnight homicide

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Lubbock Police Department Seal Logo - 720

(The follow is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department)

(LUBBOCK, TX) – Shortly before midnight on March 15, the Lubbock Police Department responded to a shots fired call in the 3200 block of 43rd Street.

The initial investigation indicates a suspect, 41-year-old Emmanuel Garcia, broke into a residence on 43rd Street when the homeowner, 69-year-old Joe Urbanovsky, shot the suspect. Garcia fled the scene on a bicycle and stopped in the 3200 block of 47th Street. Garcia was transported to Covenant Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

­This case remains under investigation by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.

(This is a news release from LPD)

RELATED STORY: Metro Investigating Overnight Homicide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar