LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department released new details following the investigation of a deadly crash that occurred Sunday. Alethea Henderson, 49, was killed, LPD said.

At 6:53 a.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway.

LPD said that upon arrival, officers were informed by firefighters that Henderson was taken to University Medical Center via EMS with serious injuries.

She later died as a result of her injuries.

According to LPD, Henderson was driving west when the vehicle veered right, and hit a guardrail before veering back to the left and hitting the center median.

The investigation was ongoing.