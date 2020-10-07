Lubbock Police ID victim in deadly East Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Police identified the victim of a deadly crash in East Lubbock on Wednesday.

Shortly before 5:45 a.m., Oct 7, police responded to the crash in the 4200 block of East Slaton Highway, according to LPD.

Read the full news release for more information below:

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred shortly before 5:45 a.m. Oct. 7 in the 4200 block of E. Slaton Highway.

A tractor-trailer was driving northwest on E. Slaton Highway, and exited onto the one-way access road toward Southeast Drive. A Jeep was traveling southeast on Southeast Drive approaching the intersection where the access road of E. Slaton Highway, Southeast Drive and E. County Road 7100 meet. The Jeep continued southeast through the intersection and drove the wrong way on the access road, colliding with the tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Jeep, 43-year-old Lindsey Luchsinger, was declared deceased on scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer had minor injuries.

The Major Crash investigation is ongoing.

RELATED STORY: One person killed in Wednesday morning crash