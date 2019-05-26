Lubbock Police investigating deadly shooting on Saturday
The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is currently investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday, May 25th.
At approximately 1:30p.m., EMS responded to a male that was injured in the area of 37th Street and Avenue P. Upon further investigation, it was discovered the male had been shot.
The male, 27-year-old Luis Martinez, was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.
No arrests have been made at this time. This shooting remains under investigation by the Metro unit.
(Press release from Lubbock Police)
More Stories
-
Lubbock, Plainview and other South Plains cities were under an…
-
LUBBOCK, Texas -- A federal judge on Friday ordered Bart Reagor to…
-
Texas Tech Baseball's run in the Big 12 Baseball
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-