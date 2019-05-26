Local News

Lubbock Police investigating deadly shooting on Saturday

Posted: May 25, 2019 10:01 PM CDT

Updated: May 25, 2019 10:01 PM CDT

The following is a press release from Lubbock Police:

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is currently investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday, May 25th.  

At approximately 1:30p.m., EMS responded to a male that was injured in the area of 37th Street and Avenue P. Upon further investigation, it was discovered the male had been shot. 

The male, 27-year-old Luis Martinez, was later pronounced deceased at the hospital. 

No arrests have been made at this time. This shooting remains under investigation by the Metro unit. 

(Press release from Lubbock Police)


