Lubbock Police provide update on deadly shooting in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas– One person is dead after a shooting in Central Lubbock early Monday morning.
At approximately 3:45 a.m., Lubbock Police responded to a shots fired call near 50th Street and Bangor Avenue, according to an LPD news release.
According to the initial investigation, two people were heard having a dispute outside the King David Trails Apartments, located at 5401 50th Street. Police said the suspect discharged a firearm at the male victim.
The victim then ran from the scene toward 50th Street when the suspect fired several more shots, striking the victim, police said.
Eventually, the victim collapsed in the 4900 block of Bangor Avenue, according to police.
EMS arrived on scene and pronounced the victim dead.
The case remained under investigation Monday by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.