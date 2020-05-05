Lubbock Police investigating deadly West Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas– One person is dead and three others suffered minor injuries in a West Lubbock crash that occurred on May 1.

A Ford pickup truck was traveling westbound in the 7200 block of 50th Street and approached a stop sign, said Lubbock Police in a news release.

A Hyundai passenger car was traveling in the 4900 block of Upland Avenue when both units collided at the intersection, said police.

The driver of the pickup, Sharyon Butler, 69, was transported to University Medical Center by EMS where she pronounced dead on May 3.

The driver of the passenger car, Lorenzo Flores, 26, as well as three additional occupants in the vehicle, were also transported to UMC with moderate injuries.

The crash remained under investigation by the major crash investigation unit Tuesday.