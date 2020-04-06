LPD provides update after teen injured and K9 shot

(The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department)

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded to the scene of an officer-involved shooting that occurred shortly after 11:15 a.m.

Based on the initial investigation, Lubbock Police Officers responded to an initial call of a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 5500 block of Amherst Place. The original caller stated that a 15-year-old was at the residence with a gun. Upon arrival, officers found the subject had left the residence and began checking the area.

A K-9 and handler searched the perimeter of a house in the 5600 block of Amherst Street, near where the 15-year-old was hiding in the bushes. She then opened fire on the police K-9, striking it at least one time. The K-9 handler returned fire.

The 15-year-old was taken to UMC for treatment of her injuries from the K-9 bite and a possible gunshot wound. It is undetermined at this time if the gunshot wound was from the officer returning fire or self-inflicted. Upon release from UMC, the 15-year-old was taken to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center and charged with:

Four counts of Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer

Aggravated Assault

Interference with Police Service Animal (Second-Degree Felony)

Theft of a Firearm

Terroristic Threat (Misdemeanor A)

The police K-9, known as Florian, was transported to a vet hospital for treatment.

The Metro Unit investigation is ongoing.

