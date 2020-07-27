Lubbock Police investigate deadly crash in South Lubbock, 2 killed

LUBBOCK, Texas– Two people are dead and another was seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in Southwest Lubbock Sunday.

Lubbock Police responded to the crash in the 5100 block of 130th Street short before 11:00 p.m. Sunday, according to an LPD news release.

Police said a Ford Focus, driven by Tyler Mannino, 25, was traveling westbound in the 5100 block of 130th Street.

A Lexus, driven by Tammy Endsley, 54, was traveling northbound in the 13000 block of Slide Road. Police said both vehicles collided at the intersection.

Mannino was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. Endsley was transported to University Medical Center by EMS and was pronounced dead.

The passenger in Mannino’s vehicle, Charles Patterson, 26, was also transported to UMC by EMS with serious injuries.

The crashed remained under investigation Monday by the Major Crash Unit.

