Lubbock Police investigating major crash on I-27

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department is investigating a Saturday night crash near 7300 I-27 that sent one to the hospital.

On January 25, 22-year-old Jamie Valdez was traveling southbound in a Hyundai SUV. Based on the initial investigation, the SUV went off the interstate into a concrete drainage ditch and then back onto the interstate. The SUV then collided with a Chevrolet pickup truck. The SUV then began to roll and came to rest in a grass median.

Valdez was taken to UMC with critical injuries but in stable condition. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

Major Crash Investigators were called to the scene and the crash is still under investigation.

