LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, the Lubbock Police Department provided an update on a Thursday night crash between a motorcycle and an SUV that left one person seriously hurt.

According to LPD, officers were called to the intersection of 82nd Street and Upland Avenue at 8:34 p.m. Police said the motorcycle driver, Troy Locke, 51, was taken to University Medical Center.

LPD said Locke was traveling East on 82nd Street when he ran a red light. He crashed with an SUV driven by Tammy Lowery, 46, who had minor injuries.

The investigation was active as of Friday, according to police.

