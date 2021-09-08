Lubbock Police investigating vehicle-pedestrian crash in West Lubbock

NEWS RELEASE (LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at 8:31 p.m. September 7 in the 5000 block of Frankford Avenue.

A vehicle was traveling southbound in the 5000 block of Frankford Avenue when a female pedestrian stepped out in the road in front of the vehicle. The vehicle struck the pedestrian, who was pronounced deceased on scene. No injuries were reported in the vehicle.

The investigation is on-going.

(This is a news release from LPD)

RELATED STORY: One dead in Tuesday night pedestrian crash