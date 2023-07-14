LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department asked for the public’s help in finding Antoine Manahan, 36, who was wanted for the murder of Chad Reed, 45.

LPD was initially called to the 1900 block of East Auburn Street at 12:06 p.m. on Tuesday for shots fired. Reed was found dead inside a home. Police said the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit and the Texas Anti-Gang Unit responded.

Manahan was considered armed and dangerous, LPD said. Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Line at (806)-741-1000. You could remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, according to LPD.

1900 block of East Auburn Street (Nexstar/Staff)

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

