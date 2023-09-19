LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department asked for the public’s help identifying the suspect in a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of 14th Street on Saturday, September 9.

According to a press release from LPD, officers arrived in the area and found Jesus Antonio Lopez Jr., 42, with a gunshot wound. Lopez was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries, where he died eight days later.

LPD said its Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit was investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information was encouraged to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000 and could be eligible for a reward, according to LPD’s release.