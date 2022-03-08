LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department Tuesday revealed new details in an officer-involved crash that left the officer with moderate injuries.

According to LPD, an officer was chasing a suspect believed to be involved in a shots-fired call near the 1100 block of 46th Street around 4:20 a.m.

A second officer responded to help with the chase. While on the way to help, police said the suspect vehicle crashed into the second officer’s vehicle near 66th Street and Avenue S just before 5:45 a.m.

Police said the officer was hurt and taken to University Medical Center. The suspect ran from the scene and was not yet found or identified.

The crash damaged four vehicles and a telephone pole.

Police said the Major Crash Unit was investigating.

