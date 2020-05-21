Lubbock Police make arrest in shoe store aggravated robbery

(The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department)

LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department, with the U.S. Marshals, arrested 25-year-old Yanni Almager for the May 13 aggravated robbery at SAS Shoe Store, located at 3602 Slide Road.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., Almager entered the store through the front entrance and walked toward an employee behind the checkout counter. He approached the counter, displayed a knife and demanded the money from the register. The employee complied, Almager took the money and fled the shoe store, heading northbound along Slide Road.

Information leading to Almager’s arrest was received through crime line.

