LUBBOCK, Texas — The person killed after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday evening in East Lubbock, was identified by the Lubbock Police Department on Thursday as Ezekiel Garcia, 42.

According to the LPD, the call came in at 10:34 p.m. in the 3300 block of Avenue A. Garcia was was prounounced dead on scene.

LPD said that Garcia was walking in the road when he was hit by the car, driven by Dorthey Taylor, 52, as it was traveling south.

No arrests were yet made and the investigation was ongoing, LPD said.