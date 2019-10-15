Lubbock police name person of interest in case of missing woman

LUBBOCK, Texas — Police have named 31-year-old Timothy Edens as a person of interest in the missing persons case of 38-year-old Vicki Gray.

Gray has been missing since June 6th. Gray is homeless, and she’s normally seen near Avenue Q.

“She’s not dangerous, we’re just trying to locate her and check on her, make sure she’s alright,” said Lubbock Police Department Public Information Officer Allison Matherly.

Police records show Gray was living on the 4900 block of 65th street, with Edens living at the same address.

“We just haven’t heard from her in a while,” Matherly said.

Edens is described as 5’9 with brown hair and brown eyes and detectives believe he’s been living in Slaton.

“If somebody sees her it is completely appropriate to ask if it is her,” Matherly said “She’s not wanted for anything in connection to a crime.”

Police are wanting to ensure her safety, wherever she may be.

Anyone with information about Gray or Edens is asked to call Detective Shanks at the Lubbock Police Department (806) 775-3470.