LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Lubbock Police Department released the name of the victim of a deadly dog attack in North Lubbock on Tuesday morning.

LPD said Jack Looney, 64, was declared dead by Emergency Medical Services.

LPD received a call at 7:30 a.m. for reports of aggressive dogs in the area of the Buddy Holly Recreation Area in the 2500 block of Cesar Chavez Drive.

A woman said she had been injured by several dogs that attacked her. The woman also said there was a dead body nearby.

At the time, LPD said it was unknown if the two incidents were related.

On Wednesday, LPD confirmed that preliminary information said Looney died as a result of the injuries he sustained in a dog attack.

LPD said the woman had moderate injuries from the dog attack.

The City of Lubbock Animal Control Department captured all three of the dogs believed to be involved in the attacks, according to LPD.

This case remains under investigation.