Lubbock Police need help reuniting pictures, items with a family

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police on Monday asked for the public’s help to reunite pictures and other items to their rightful owners.

“In late October, our officers located a stolen vehicle with items inside that did not belong to the vehicle owner,” police said. “We’re hoping someone may recognize the jewelry and help us identify the owners.”

Anyone with information can call Lubbock Police or Crime Line 806-741-1000. Callers to Crime Line can stay anonymous.