Lubbock Police now searching for third suspect in Fast Stop robbery

(The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department)

(LUBBOCK, TX) – Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department are requesting the public’s help in identifying another suspect, along with the original two, in the Fast Stop robbery.

On August 8 around 9:45 p.m., two armed suspects entered Fast Stop, located at 7302 4th Street, held an employee at gunpoint, and stole money from the cash register and a pack of cigarettes.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

(This is a news release from LPD)

