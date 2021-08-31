Lubbock Police offer reward to find Lubbock man wanted for drug charges

Photo of Teon Laqume Briley from the Lubbock County Detention Center (2013).

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was searching Tuesday for a man who is wanted on multiple drug charges.

Teon Laqume Briley, 40, is wanted for federal conspiracy to distribute and possess cocaine & cocaine base, as well as unlawful use of a communications facility, LPD said.

LPD is offering a reward to anyone who provides information leading to his arrest.

Briley has a criminal history. In 2013 he was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds.

LPD also warned people not to confront or attempt to apprehend Briley.

Anyone with information on Briley’s whereabouts is asked to call the Crime Line at 806-741-1000 or Investigator Williams at 806-775-1431.