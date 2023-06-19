LUBBOCK, Texas — An officer with the Lubbock Police Department was moderately injured after an LPD vehicle was struck near Interstate 27 and 50th Street on Monday, police said.

According to LPD, the officer was removing a mattress from the road at 1:40 p.m. when the vehicle was hit. Police said the officer was taken to Covenant Medical Center. LPD’s Major Crash Unit was investigating, according to police.

The public was asked to avoid the area. This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.