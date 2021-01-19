Lubbock Police officer snubbed by angry mob at night club

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was taken to jail after fighting with a police officer, and during the fight, a woman reached for the officer’s gun, a police report said.

On Sunday morning just before 2:00 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area around Bash Riprock Nightclub in the 2400 block of Main Street, and heard four gunshots coming from inside the club.

After hearing the gunshots, the officer saw a group of people running in all directions on foot, the police report said. A person told the officer that the suspect, Avery Bently Thomas, was the one who had a gun.

The officer saw Thomas walking away from the nightclub, so the officer stopped to talk with him.

The officer saw Thomas’ hands inside of his sweatpants and saw an object inside of Thomas’ hands.

The officer grabbed his wrist. A black semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine fell from Thomas’ pants, the police report said. The officer immediately grabbed the gun, according to the police report.

As the officer was beginning to take Thomas into custody, a female reached for the officer’s gun, the police report said. The police report stated that the officer then punched the female.

While the officer’s attention was redirected from Thomas, Thomas punched the officer on the side of the head and face twice and then took off running, according to the police report.

As the officer was chasing Thomas, the police report said a crowd got in the way of the officer by grabbing him and standing in the way.

The officer eventually caught up to Thomas. There was another struggle and Thomas threw punches at the officer’s face, the police report said.

Two groups of people were approaching and both groups were yelling for Thomas to be let go, the police report said.

The police report said moments later, more officers arrived on scene and detained Thomas. During the commotion, the gun that the officer took from Thomas came loose and someone took it. Police did not find it. The officer suffered from minor cuts and scrapes.

Thomas was transported to Lubbock County Detention Center. Thomas posted bond to get out of jail on Sunday night.