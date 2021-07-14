Lubbock police officers in shooting incident cleared to return to duty

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police said on Wednesday that the officers involved in shooting and injuring a suspect have been returned to duty. They were, as per standard procedure, on paid leave right after the shooting of Jerome Garcia, 41.

Police said Garcia fired a gun while he was outside a business in the 3700 block of Avenue Q. He led officers on two separate vehicle chases.

At the conclusion of the second chase, officers managed to get his vehicle stopped at 121st Street and Kenosha Avenue.

“Due to Garcia shooting from his vehicle toward the officers, they discharged their duty firearms, striking him,” police said. “Officers then performed life-saving measures, and Garcia was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center.”

When he recovered, he was taken from UMC to the Lubbock County Detention Center. Wednesday was the first time his booking photo was available to the public.

The following is a statement from LPD:

Officer-Involved Shooting Update

(LUBBOCK, TX) – On July 5 at 7:30 p.m., Lubbock Police Dispatch received a call for service indicating a Hispanic male was at Bolton’s Service Station at 3709 Avenue Q with a shotgun. While speaking with the caller, the dispatcher heard a shot over the phone and notified the officers who were en route.

Officers responded to Bolton’s and located the suspect, later identified as 41-year-old Jerome Garcia, who drove away from the scene. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but he fled in his vehicle leading to a short pursuit. Officers stopped the pursuit after finding out there were no injured victims, and that Garcia had shot into the air.

However, Garcia returned to the Bolton’s as officers continued their investigation, and they attempted to stop him again. For the second time, he refused to stop, leading to another pursuit that traveled along Interstate 27 and 98th Street. The pursuit continued further south until officers conducted a forcible stop at low speeds, stopping the suspect at 121st Street and Kenosha Avenue.

On July 6, officers served Garcia with an aggravated assault warrant from the initial incident at the Bolton’s. Garcia is currently at the Lubbock County Detention Center and is being held on $300,000 bond. Additional charges are expected.

Per policy, the three officers who discharged their firearms were placed on paid administrative leave, but all have been cleared to return to duty. It is important to clarify administrative leave is not an indication of any wrong doing, it merely allows for the investigative and policy review process to take place effectively. This process takes place any time there is an officer-involved shooting.