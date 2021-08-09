Lubbock Police opens new East Division Patrol Station

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department cut the ribbon on its new East Division Patrol Station Monday morning.

The new police station, located at 19th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, is one of three stations to be built in an effort to help decentralize police. Lubbock Mayor Pro Tem Steve Massengale was also chair of the facilities committee to help make the station a reality.

“We had to do some traveling and look at what decentralizing police looked like and we quickly came to the conclusion that that’s what Lubbock, Texas needed,” Massengale said. “I think it’s exciting that we open our first facility that will implement our community policing on the 100th anniversary of our police department.”

The 11,183 square foot building will house 97 employees, including 6 detectives and 68 officers. The building includes a small gym for officers, a crime lab and also a community room for people in the community to use.

“This is your patrol division station, this is your home,” LPD Chief Floyd Mitchell said. “You’re welcome here to come and answer any questions and use the community room for us to sit down to work through issues together just so we can solve those issues affecting the community.”

Community leaders said they looked forward to having the division station for convince and a safety.

“Neighborhood policing is something that we need where [we] don’t have to call downtown and wait 20 minutes to get a police down,” said Sandra Chatham, President of the Parkway Cherry Point Neighborhood Association. “When neighborhood policing is just around the corner, you call them and they’ll be there in a jiffy.”

Jason Skrabanek, the East Patrol Commander for the station, said their police division is aiming to be more involved with community and to work with different organizations to help get in touch with the community.

“We want to work with [people] on all kinds of projects and all it takes is to come down here or we’ll come to you,” said Skrabanek,”We’ll just sit down, have a cup of coffee and decide how we can work best together.”