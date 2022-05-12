LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department scheduled a press conference for 10:00 a.m. Thursday.

Image of Orlando Delmer-Ortiz from Lubbock County Detention Center

During the press conference, Police Chief Floyd Mitchell made reference to the arrest of Orlando Delmer-Ortiz, 29, also known as Delmer Orlando Ortiz-Licona.

Mitchell said Ortiz-Licona was under investigation for an attempted kidnapping of a 4-year-old. That was in addition to an aggravated sexual assault of a child case.

Mitchell said there might be more victims. He asked the public to come forward and help LPD hold him responsible for “all his actions.”

Calls can be made to LPD or to Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

When asked if Ortiz-Licona was the same person spotted in the Canyon Lakes approaching young women, police said the incident was part of the investigation. But officers did not confirm in the press conference that Ortiz-Licona was the same person as seen in video from Canyon Lakes area.

RELATED STORY: Mom hit man with car after she told 911 she found him naked in bed with daughter

Use the video player above to watch a replay of the press conference. As we obtain public records in the case, we will provide an update with more information. Check back for updated story link.