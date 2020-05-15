Lubbock Police provide update on overnight crash, saying it happened after police chase

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police major crash investigation unit was investigating an overnight crash that left one person seriously injured early Friday morning.

Just after midnight, a Lubbock County Sheriff deputy stopped a Toyota Corolla for a traffic violation in the area near 82nd Street and Avenue P, according to an LPD news release.

The deputy planned to arrest the driver of the Corolla, Jihad Pollard, 21, for an outstanding warrant, police said. However, Pollard fled and evaded the deputy, prompting a short pursuit that traveled south on Avenue P from 82nd Street to 98th Street.

Then, the Corolla continued through a red light at 98th Street. Police said Pollard lost control of the vehicle and traveled into the field west of Avenue P and south of 98th Street, rolling several times.

Pollard was taken by EMS to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

The crash remained under investigation Friday.

