Lubbock Police pulled over a woman driving an electric grocery cart

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock woman, Devonna Gay Anderson, 56, was arrested Thursday for theft (with priors), according to a police report.

The report said Anderson was spotted on an electric cart at East 7th Street and Zenith Avenue. The police report did not name the store where the cart belonged, but it said the theft happened in the 2600 block of Parkway Drive.

By the time a police officer arrived, Anderson was in the 2600 block of East 10th Street.

“I pulled behind [Anderson] and activated my overhead emergency lights. I briefly activated my emergency siren signaling [Anderson] to stop. [Anderson] stopped and turned around,” the police report said.

“[Anderson] said she did not mean to take the cart…,” the police report said. “[Anderson] said she accidentally took the cart … because she has trouble walking.”

The police report said the distance from 2600 East 10th to the store was approximately 1 mile. The police report accused Anderson of intentionally driving off with the electric cart.

She was arrested, and the cart was returned to the store. Anderson remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center as of Friday on a $2,500 bond.

Court records indicated she was arrested many times over the years for theft and other charges.